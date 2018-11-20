Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Savara, Inc. (SVRA)Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 21, 2018 at 11:18 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The government requires hedge funds and wealthy investors with over a certain portfolio size to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds’ positions on September 30. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 700 of those elite funds and prominent investors’ filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) based on those filings.

Is Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) a worthy investment today? Money managers are becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund positions moved up by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that SVRA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Steve Cohen SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS

We’re going to review the new hedge fund action encompassing Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA).

What does the smart money think about Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 44% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in SVRA at the beginning of this year. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

SVRA_dec2018

The largest stake in Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) was held by Consonance Capital Management, which reported holding $34.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Farallon Capital with a $27 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Great Point Partners, Sectoral Asset Management, and Point72 Asset Management.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, initiated the most valuable position in Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA). Point72 Asset Management had $8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. James E. Flynn’s Deerfield Management also initiated a $2.8 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SVRA investors: Nathaniel August’s Mangrove Partners, Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments, and Ori Hershkovitz’s Nexthera Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA). These stocks are Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA), New Frontier Corp (NYSE:NFC), USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT), and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). This group of stocks’ market caps match SVRA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SONA 7 22405 0
NFC 15 80784 0
USAT 15 32065 2
CPRX 15 92575 1
Average 13 56957 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $57 million. That figure was $118 million in SVRA’s case. New Frontier Corp (NYSE:NFC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard NFC might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds...Strayer Education Inc (STRA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)Is Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) A Good Stock To Buy?TechTarget Inc (TTGT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.