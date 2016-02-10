Sandell Asset Management’s Latest Moves

Sandell Asset Management is an alternative asset manager with a specialty in credit opportunities, global corporate merger arbitrage, and equity special situations. It was founded in 1998 by a renowned Swedish investor and billionaire, Tom Sandell. It provides offices in New York City and London. Tom Sandell cut his teeth at Bear Stearns, where he had an opportunity to work with a famous investment banker Ace Greenberg. He earned a BS in International Business Administration and Economics from Upsala University (Sweden) and an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School. Today, we are going to take a look at the fund’s latest investment moves.

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Sandell Asset Management’s equity portfolio counted 36 long positions, and it carried a value of $564.94 million, down from $905.04 million in the previous quarter. The top new buys in the quarter included positions in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), and The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). The fund became more optimistic about some companies in its portfolio, raising its stakes in Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP), Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

It also lost enthusiasm for some other stocks, lowering its stakes in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

