Robert Moses’ RGM Capital’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)

RGM Capital’s biggest position at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 was in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), a leading company that provides learning and human capital management software. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and has a market cap of $3.16 billion. The fund reported holding 1.98 million Cornerstone’s shares, which were worth $99.83 million, comprising 8.37% of its 13F portfolio. In its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2018, Cornerstone disclosed revenue of $138.25 million, and net loss per share (basic and diluted) of $0.05 compared to revenue of $131.96 million and net loss per share of $0.16 in the same quarter of 2017. Year-to-date, the company’s stock gained 5.45%, and on April 24th it had a closing price of $53.38.

The second most valuable position in the fund’s portfolio at the end of December 2018, was in an analytics company that provides leading Actionable Intelligence solutions, among other software and hardware products, Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). The company has a market cap of $4.0 billion, and it is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32. Verint’s shares gained 47.05% over the past 12 months, having a closing price on April 24th of $61.32. RGM Capital disclosed $97.33 million worth of stake in the company, on the account of 2.3 million shares outstanding. This position amassed 8.16% of the fund’s equity portfolio.

When it comes to new additions to RGM Capital’s portfolio during Q4 2018, the biggest one was NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE), as the fund purchased 460,967 shares, establishing in that manner a position int he company that was valued $49.88 million. Next in line of the new additions was Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE:RAMP). The fund purchased 1.2 million Liveramp’s shares, establishing in that manner, a position that was worth $46.38 million. Liveramp Holdings is a $4.0 billion market cap company that provides an identity resolution platform and related services. It is based in San Francisco, California, and previously, it was known under the name Acxiom Corporation. The company is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, and since the beginning of the year, its shares have gained 50.81%, having a closing price of $58.44 on April 24th. In its financial report for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, Liveramp Holdings reported total revenue of $80 million, versus $59.12 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was another valuable addition to the fund’s portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2018. RGM Capital purchased 471,096 Proofpoint’s shares, which carried a value of $39.48 million. This is a cybersecurity company that offers a variety of services and products for outbound data loss prevention, email encryption, inbound email security, among others. It is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has a market cap of $7.10 billion. Over the last six months, Proofpoint’s stock gained 28.96%, and on April 24th it had a closing price of $127.65. The company reported total revenue for the three months ended December 31st, 2018 of $198.5 million, up by 35% from the same quarter in 2017, when total revenue amounted to $146.9 million. It also disclosed GAAP loss per share of $0.39 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 for Q4 2018, versus GAAP loss per share of $0.14 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 in the corresponding period of 2017.

Disclosure: None

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.