Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Robert Moses’ RGM Capital’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)

Published on April 25, 2019 at 9:33 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Read the beginning of this article here.

RGM Capital’s biggest position at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 was in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), a leading company that provides learning and human capital management software. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and has a market cap of $3.16 billion. The fund reported holding 1.98 million Cornerstone’s shares, which were worth $99.83 million, comprising 8.37% of its 13F portfolio. In its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2018, Cornerstone disclosed revenue of $138.25 million, and net loss per share (basic and diluted) of $0.05 compared to revenue of $131.96 million and net loss per share of $0.16 in the same quarter of 2017. Year-to-date, the company’s stock gained 5.45%, and on April 24th it had a closing price of $53.38.

The second most valuable position in the fund’s portfolio at the end of December 2018, was in an analytics company that provides leading Actionable Intelligence solutions, among other software and hardware products, Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). The company has a market cap of $4.0 billion, and it is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32. Verint’s shares gained 47.05% over the past 12 months, having a closing price on April 24th of $61.32. RGM Capital disclosed $97.33 million worth of stake in the company, on the account of 2.3 million shares outstanding. This position amassed 8.16% of the fund’s equity portfolio.

When it comes to new additions to RGM Capital’s portfolio during Q4 2018, the biggest one was NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE), as the fund purchased 460,967 shares, establishing in that manner a position int he company that was valued $49.88 million. Next in line of the new additions was Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE:RAMP). The fund purchased 1.2 million Liveramp’s shares, establishing in that manner, a position that was worth $46.38 million. Liveramp Holdings is a $4.0 billion market cap company that provides an identity resolution platform and related services. It is based in San Francisco, California, and previously, it was known under the name Acxiom Corporation. The company is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, and since the beginning of the year, its shares have gained 50.81%, having a closing price of $58.44 on April 24th. In its financial report for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, Liveramp Holdings reported total revenue of $80 million, versus $59.12 million in the same quarter of 2017.

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was another valuable addition to the fund’s portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2018. RGM Capital purchased 471,096 Proofpoint’s shares, which carried a value of $39.48 million. This is a cybersecurity company that offers a variety of services and products for outbound data loss prevention, email encryption, inbound email security, among others. It is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has a market cap of $7.10 billion. Over the last six months, Proofpoint’s stock gained 28.96%, and on April 24th it had a closing price of $127.65. The company reported total revenue for the three months ended December 31st, 2018 of $198.5 million, up by 35% from the same quarter in 2017, when total revenue amounted to $146.9 million. It also disclosed GAAP loss per share of $0.39 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 for Q4 2018, versus GAAP loss per share of $0.14 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 in the corresponding period of 2017.

Disclosure: None

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ)Curreen Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterWere Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into AGCO Corporation (AGCO) ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (...Pabrai Investment Funds’ 2019 Q1 Investor LetterHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, George Soros, Elliott...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Curreen Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter Pabrai Investment Funds’ 2019 Q1 Investor Letter Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, George Soros, Elliott Management, Alden Global Capital, Chegg Inc (CHGG), Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST), and More Hedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q1 Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) ? Saga Partners’ Q1 2019 Investor Letter GMO’s White Paper – Thinking Outside The Box 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.