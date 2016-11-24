Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

RiverPark (Focused Value Fund) Q1 Investor Letter

Published on May 11, 2018 at 8:01 am by M.Nadeem in News
RiverPark recently published investor letters to discuss performance of its funds – River Park Focused Value, River Park Growth Fund, River Park High Yield Fund, and River Park Opportunity Fund – for the first quarter of 2018. In the first quarter, the RiverPark Focused Value Fund returned -5.87% compared to the total return of -2.83% by the Russell 1000 Value Index and -0.76% by the S&P...
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
CarMax, Inc (KMX) Is Compelling and Profitable Unit Growth Story: RiverParkAlliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Shares Could See Boost in 2018: RiverPark...Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Is Amazon-Proof Company: RiverPark FundsCharles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW): Here’s Why RiverPark Loves It

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2016 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.