Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Rhizome Partners’ Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on June 23, 2019 at 1:36 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Rhizome Partners is an asset management firm, managed by Bill Chen, who previously worked at New York Global Group as a Director of Research. Prior to this position, Bill Chen honed his investment acumen at Citi. He graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. The fund’s investment philosophy is oriented towards publicly-traded equities and debt securities of small- and micro-caps. Recently, Rhizome Partners released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download below. Among other things, it reported a quarterly return of 8.2% compared to 13.5% for the S&P 500.

“Dear Partners,

During the first quarter, Class B investors of Rhizome Partners experienced an 8.2% net gain versus a 13.5% net gain experienced by the S&P500. Many of the investments that sold off during 2018 reversed course and experienced sizable gains. Our three real estate investments, LTREC, Griffin Industrial, and Laaco, Ltd generated roughly 4% gross gains during the quarter. Other significant contributors include Berry Global, Calumet Specialty Products, and GCI Liberty, Inc/Liberty Broadband which contributed roughly 1% gross gains each during the quarter. Although our quarterly net gains trailed the S&P, we are very excited about 2019 because our portfolio remains extremely undervalued while our companies continue to increase their intrinsic value at a rapid pace. At the same time, we are cautious and have hedged a portion of our portfolio.”

You can download a copy of Rhizome Partner’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:

Rhizome_Partners_Q1_2019_Investor_Letter_Final

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q1 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Mike Novogratz, Aurelius Capital...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Uniqure NV (QURE)Hedge Funds Piled On This Stock Right Before Its 30% SurgeBillionaire Leon Cooperman Interview –“We Live in Abnormal Times”, But...Marathon Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.