Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Insider Trading-News

Qurate Retail (QRTEA), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Macquarie (MIC): Insider Buys of the Week

Published on September 3, 2018 at 10:24 am by Tim Frederick in Insider Trading,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Insider buying spiked to 82 purchases on Friday, the second-most active day for insider buying in the past two months, though insider sales outpaced insider buying at a 3:1 pace during the last week. With stocks having returned to record highs and the market now entering what is typically its worst month of the year, the recent cases of insider buying are strong indicators that company-specific tailwinds may be in sight.

Among the biggest insider purchases of the week were those made by leading executives of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP), and Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC). We’ll take a look at those purchases and the likely motivations for them below.

Alongside our tracking of insider trading activity, we also track the top consensus picks of the best performing hedge funds each quarter and share them exclusively with our newsletter subscribers. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has rewarded those subscribers with incredible 107.5% returns since its May 2014 inception, crushing the S&P 500 by over 40 percentage points. Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s past performance and quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks were just released two weeks ago; don’t miss out!

BestTop 10 Cheapest Online Shopping Sites for Electronics

Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock.com

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) 

Who Bought Shares: President & CEO Michael A. George

How Many Shares Were Bought: 220,600 @ $20.40 per share

Date of the Transaction(s): August 30

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s President and CEO made the first insider purchase of the company’s shares in over eight years this past week, buying 220,600 shares to lift his direct ownership position to 1.61 million shares. Mr. George took over as the retail group’s leader in March of this year after 12 years at the helm of QVC Inc., one of Qurate’s eight retail brands. Zulily, HSN, and Garnet Hill are among Qurate’s other leading brands.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s shares have fallen by over 20% since Mr. George assumed his leadership position in March and one of his primary goals is the turnaround of HSN, which was purchased by Qurate for $2.1 billion in late-December 2017. While sales and customer counts continued to fall at HSN during the first-half of 2018, the division did enjoy significant margin improvement. Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) plans to launch several new brands on the platform in the second-half of this year, including Keurig (more on them on the next page), Anne Klein, and Sleep Number.

Follow Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)
Trade (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Now!

On the next page we’ll look at the insider buying activity at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) and Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: King Street Capital, Third Point LLC,...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Leon Cooperman, Eddie Lampert, Pure Bioscience...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Dan Loeb, AQR Capital...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Accipiter Capital Management...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Rogers, Paul Singer, Harris Associates...Starbucks (SBUX), Wyndham (WYND), Aptiv (APTV): Insider Buys of the Week

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: King Street Capital, Third Point LLC, Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR), HubSpot Inc (HUBS), MYnd Analytics Inc (MYND), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Dan Loeb, AQR Capital Management, PayMeOn Inc (PAYM), Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY), Telaria Inc (TLRA), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Leon Cooperman, Eddie Lampert, Pure Bioscience, Inc. (PURE), Sunrun Inc (RUN), Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Rogers, Paul Singer, Harris Associates LP, Vermillion, Inc. (VRML), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Accipiter Capital Management, American Midstream Partners LP (AMID), Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA), KemPharm Inc (KMPH), and More Starbucks (SBUX), Wyndham (WYND), Aptiv (APTV): Insider Buys of the Week Hedge Funds’ 5 Favorite Dividend Stocks With 4%+ Yields Top 10 Sugar Producing Countries in the World 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2018 with $10k 13 Real Believable Excuses for Missing Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.