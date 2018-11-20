Phil Hempleman’s Ardsley Partners’ Returns, AUM and Holdings

For more than thirty years, Philip Hempleman’s Ardsley Partners has been focusing on generating attractive returns to clients, by picking the best stocks and managing portfolios designed to seek out opportunity. This Stamford, Connecticut-based, long-short equity management firm, is launched back in March 1987 by Philip Hempelman, its current Managing Partner, Chief Investment Officer, and Portfolio Manager who “oversees all investment activities.” It provides its services to high net worth individuals and corporations as well as pooled investment vehicles.
Prior to founding his own firm, Philip Hempleman managed an equity fund at Trust Company of the West, where he served as a Managing Director. Also, he worked at Oppenheimer & Co., and served as a Portfolio Manager at Oppenheimer Target and Special Strategies for four years, until 1982. In addition, the Target Fund was the mutual fund with the best performance for two consecutive years, in 1981 and 1982. He began his career as an Assistant Treasurer at Bankers Trust Company, after obtaining a B.A. degree from Indiana University and an M.B.A. degree from New York University. Later on, he worked as a Senior Analyst and Portfolio Manager in the same company.
According to Ardsley Partners’ latest 13F filing with the SEC, the fund’s 13F portfolio was valued at around $742 million after adding 62 new positions and dumping 61 companies, pushing its total down to 151 holdings. Among the positions the fund held at the end of Q3 was the position in Microsoft Corp (MSFT), as well as the position in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) which also found a place among the 30 Stocks Billionaires Are Crazy About. And, while Philip Hempleman still isn’t the “member of the three-comma club,” at the end of Q3 his fund owned 219,000 and 34,500 of the companies’ shares worth $25.04 and $9.31 million, respectively.
