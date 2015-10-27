Companies 0 See All
Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund’s March 2019 Quarter Update

Published on April 19, 2019
Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund has recently released its March 2019 Quarter Update. You can track down a complete report in the link below. Among other things in the report, the fund disclosed its quarterly return of 16.4% and its return since inception ( June 2017) of 25.6%.

“Dear Thomas,

The Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund returned +16.4% net of fees for the March quarter, as compared to the +11.2% return of the MSCI AC World Index.

Since the launch of the fund on 2 June 2017, the fund has generated a +25.6% return net of fees, as compared to the +19.0% return of the MSCI AC World Index.

Huya was the largest contributor this quarter, with the stock rising 82% which added 1.7% to overall fund performance. We also benefited from holdings in SoftBank, Alibaba, and Facebook, while Bitauto and Activision Blizzard hurt performance.”

To read the entire Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund’s March 2019 Quarter Update click on this link.

