Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund’s March 2019 Quarter Update

Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund has recently released its March 2019 Quarter Update. You can track down a complete report in the link below. Among other things in the report, the fund disclosed its quarterly return of 16.4% and its return since inception ( June 2017) of 25.6%.
The Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund returned +16.4% net of fees for the March quarter, as compared to the +11.2% return of the MSCI AC World Index.
Since the launch of the fund on 2 June 2017, the fund has generated a +25.6% return net of fees, as compared to the +19.0% return of the MSCI AC World Index.
Huya was the largest contributor this quarter, with the stock rising 82% which added 1.7% to overall fund performance. We also benefited from holdings in SoftBank, Alibaba, and Facebook, while Bitauto and Activision Blizzard hurt performance.”
