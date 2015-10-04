Perceptive Advisors and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Companies 0 See All
Published on September 24, 2018 at 10:14 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
Joe Edelman’s Perceptive Advisors tripled its Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) position following company’s offering. Edelman paid $6 per share for the 2.2 million share addition to his portfolio. Foamix is expected to raise about $80 million from last week’s public offering.

The details of his filing can be seen below.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Perceptive Advisors 0 3,307,424 0 3,307,424 3,307,424 6.3%
Joseph Edelman 0 3,307,424 0 3,307,424 3,307,424 6.3%
Perceptive Life Sciences Master Fund, Ltd 0 3,307,424 0 3,307,424 3,307,424 6.3%

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No.     )*

 

 

(Name of Issuer)

Ordinary Shares, par value NIS 0.16 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

M46135105

(CUSIP Number)

September 14, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

 

 

Check the appropriate box to
designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

☐ Rule 13d-1(b)

☒ Rule 13d-1(c)


Rule 13d-1(d)

*

The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting persons initial filing on this form
with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be filed for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (Act) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

 

