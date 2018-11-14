Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Horizon Kinetics Says Its Business is Planned to Be in Stasis

Published on May 10, 2019 at 12:48 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

In a recently published Horizon Kinetics’ Q1 2019 Market Commentary, the fund shared detailed comments on several stocks in its portfolio. Among them was  PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for which it said the following:

PepsiCo Inc., with a $169.5 billion market capitalization, is a global wide moat company that deals in soft drinks and snacks. It is, of course, true, as for Coca-Cola, that the displacement of such an enterprise by a new competitor would be extraordinarily difficult. However, the company can’t be protected from the tastes and desires of customers. The consumption desire or capacity of the people of this planet for soft drinks and snacks is not infinite. Moreover, the ability of the company to extract operating profit from this base of sales also has its limits. This is easily visualized in the accompanying table, which provides essentially the same multi-year revenue and profit progression as Kellogg — none.

The investment analyst community does not accept that the recent past is prologue. The consensus earnings forecast is that the company can grow profit on an annual basis by about 8% to 9%. No degree of empirical evidence seems able to contradict this view. As a consequence, the shares trade at about 22x estimated 2019 profits.

If one accepts the premise that the profits might at least remain at this level, one could perhaps justify the current valuation in terms of the extremely low level of interest rates. Yet, even if the analysts are correct in their forecast, the situation is still not as stable as the estimates might suggest.

PepsiCo earned $7.45 billion this year, excluding tax income for non-repeatable reasons. From this sum, the company intends to pay about $5 billion in dividends and to purchase about $2 billion of stock. This leaves about $450 million of residual income. From this sum, capital expenditures should be about $3.3 billion, though partially offset by non-cash depreciation expense of $2.4 billion. This leaves, overall, about a $450 million deficiency. The deficiency can be addressed by reducing capital spending. Or, the company could borrow it, as the funding shortfall is fairly minor in the context of the PepsiCo balance sheet.

Whichever decision PepsiCo makes, though, it is self-evident from a capital allocation standpoint that the business is planned to be in stasis: there are no plans, in the capital expending sense, to expand the business. These, then, are the possibilities:

  • a.everything remains in stasis;
  • b.the margins decline, because sooner or later the workforce will require more compensation than in the past—just because of inflationary pressures, if nothing else;
  • c.the valuation multiple placed on the shares declines; and
  • d.maybe be the most likely, margins decline and the valuation multiple contracts simultaneously.

PepsiCo is simply another example of an assumption of risk with little realistic possibility of long-term reward. It is a one-way stock that happens to pay a modest dividend.”

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP), can, cans, Pepsi, Dring, Beverage, Nonalcoholic, Popular, Sign, Logo, Brand

MAHATHIR MOHD YASIN / Shutterstock.com

PepsiCo is a Harrison, New York-based food, snack, and everage corporation, widely known for its flagship product – Pepsi, a non-alcoholic beverage. Year-to-date, its stock gained 15.35%, and on May 9th it had a closing price of $126.05. The company has a market cap of $176.7 billion, and it is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

At Q4’s end, a total of 53 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 10% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PEP over the last 14 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Yacktman Asset Management held the most valuable stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), which was worth $849.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $804.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management, Two Sigma Advisors, and AQR Capital Management were also bullish on PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

PEP

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About BioScrip Inc. (BIOS)The Yale Endowment’s 2018 Annual Report2019 Sohn Conference New York RecapHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About Quanex Building Products Corporation...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lands’ End, Inc. (LE)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
The Yale Endowment’s 2018 Annual Report 2019 Sohn Conference New York Recap Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Cliff Asness, Steve Eisman, Ray Dalio, Voleon Capital, S&P Global Inc (SPGI), Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY), and More Alluvial Fund, LP – April Update Wolf Hill Capital – May Update Fox Corporation (FOXA): Yacktman Asset Management Reports The Company Being Its Biggest Detractor in Q1 The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Yacktman Asset Management Believes In the Company’s Future Growth 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.