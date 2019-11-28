Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG: Hedge Funds Can’t Make Up Their Minds

Published on November 29, 2019 at 10:41 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was in 3 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. PCYG investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. There were 4 hedge funds in our database with PCYG holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PCYG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are plenty of methods shareholders put to use to evaluate publicly traded companies. A pair of the less known methods are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a superb amount (see the details here).

FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

How have hedgies been trading Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 3 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -25% from the second quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PCYG over the last 17 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with PCYG Positions

The largest stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $0.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Paloma Partners with a $0.2 million position. The only other hedge fund that is bullish on the company was Fisher Asset Management.

Because Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has experienced falling interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of fund managers that decided to sell off their full holdings in the third quarter. Interestingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dropped the largest stake of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, comprising about $0.5 million in stock, and Andrew Weiss’s Weiss Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $0.1 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) but similarly valued. These stocks are Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK), Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK), SilverBow Resorces, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to PCYG’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MRBK 5 20857 0
KODK 5 13670 0
SBOW 6 68043 1
HOV 8 8758 5
Average 6 27832 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $28 million. That figure was $1 million in PCYG’s case. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) is even less popular than MRBK. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards PCYG. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Unfortunately PCYG wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); PCYG investors were disappointed as the stock returned -24.6% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 70 percent of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q4.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Yunji Inc. (YJ) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Watching Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) From AfarHedge Funds Watching Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) From AfarHedge Funds Are Buying Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)USD Partners LP (USDP): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeIs Zosano Pharma Corp (ZSAN) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) A Good Stock To Buy? 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships Top 5 Best Smartphones With Removable Battery In 2019 10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.