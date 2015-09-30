Companies 0 See All
Pabrai Investment Funds’ Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on April 24, 2019 at 12:34 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Pabrai Investment Funds is a group of focused value funds managed by Mohnish Pabrai. According to data from January 2017, the fund held around $569.62 million in assets under management on a discretionary basis. Before he got into the investment world Mohnish Pabrai was an entrepreneur. Mohnish Pabrai is a value investor known for admiring and following the ideas of renowned value investors like Warren Buffest and Joel Greenblatt. Recently, the fund released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download below. In the letter, it has disclosed Q1 2019 returns for its three funds, reporting 5.4%, 3.8% and 13.1% gains.

The three benchmark indices were up between 11.8% and 16.8% for the quarter. The S&P 500, which was up 13.6%, delivered its best first quarter performance in more than 20 years. It also had its best single quarter gain since 2009. The three Pabrai Fundswere up 5.4%,3.8% and 13.1% respectively for the quarter. They lagged most of the indices during Q1 2019.

It is not worth reading too much into the results of a single quarter. When markets are up double digits in a single quarter, we are unlikely to keep up. Three of our larger positions, Fiat Chrysler, Micron Technology and Rain Industries,are facing temporary headwinds in their businesses during the first half of 2019. All three management teams expect these headwinds to dissipate in the 2ndhalf of 2019 and beyond. Our investments in these businesses have very little to do with their short-term results. What Icare about is the underlying intrinsic value of these businesses in a few years. While there are no guarantees in investing, we are likely to do very well with these and other holdings.

The three funds own fractions of a set of wonderful businesses run by exceptional leaders. In the last few years we have added some remarkable assets to the portfolio at significant discounts to underlying intrinsic value. My biggest challenge is to avoid doing anything to this terrific portfolio for several years. If I can just sit on my ass and do nothing for a few years, I think we’ll all be very well off. As Harina will attest, I am pretty good at doing nothing. So, that is the plan. Unless spectacular opportunities show up, there will be a few tweaks around the edges, but not much beyond that.

I would not be surprised if some of our bets flatline or even go south. A high error rate is par for the course in equity investing. Even with a few mistakes that will be sure to reveal themselves in the next few years, the results should be very acceptable. There is no other set of stocks I’d rather have the Pabrai family assets invested in.

