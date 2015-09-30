Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

O’Shaughnessy Quarterly Investor Letter Q1 2019

Published on April 15, 2019 at 9:02 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

O’Shaughnessy Asset Management is a Stamford-based quantitative money management firm, which was launched in 2007, although it has investment records from previous firms that go back to 1997. Currently, it has around $5.4 billion in assets under management. It manages a variety of equity portfolios for its clients (who can be both individual and institutional investors, high-net-worth clients of financial advisers), and also manages mutual funds in the US. Recently, O’Shaughnessy Asset Management released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter – a copy of which you can download below. In the letter, the fund presented two examples of how it tries to improve its performance, with one being broadening of its “research graveyard” and the other being formation of a web of interconnect software-based tools. In conclusion, Patrick W. O’Shaughnessy, the fund’s CEO and Portfolio Manager, wrote:

As quants, we will obviously succeed or fail with our models. Models, even those based on the same factors through time, need tending. But any quant model is the result of what is happening upstream in the business and on the research team. We like to think we have our share of geniuses(Jim O’Shaughnessy and I are surely the least talented researchers on the team), but also believe that edge lives in an organization, not just in people. Hopefully, the examples in this letter illustrate how we try to cultivate an advantage for our investors, and structure the business so that the advantages naturally increase over time.

In our business, we sense a blurring of lines between firms trying to grow the overall pie of investor understanding and knowledge rather than trying to find secrets and hoard them. I believe this is the foundation of an enduring asset management business in today’s world. We will keep testing, building, and sharing what we find.

 

You can download a complete copy of O’Shaughnessy Quarterly Investor Letter Q1 2019 here:

62_Q1-2019-OSAM-Investor-Letter

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
One Stock Billionaire David Einhorn Likes and One Stock He Doesn’t5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing the Chinese Cloud5 Ways Hedge Funds Are Playing the Space TrendChesapeake Energy, Hess, Devon Energy, and More: This Week in EnergyBillionaire George Soros’ Biggest Equity PositionsHow the Smart Money is Playing This Trillion Dollar Opportunity

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: AQR Capital Management, Greenlight Capital, Soros Fund Management, Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE), Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET), and More David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Tom Steyer, Landec Corporation (LNDC), Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX), and More What Happened With Light Street’s Glen Kacher’s Best Idea at 2018 Sohn Conference? Askeladden Capital’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter Guggenheim Investments’ Q1 2019 Investor Letter Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Steve Cohen, Kingstown Capital Management, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM), Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN), and More 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.