Omega Advisors’ Latest Moves

Omega Advisors is an NYC-based hedge fund that was launched back in 1991 by now renowned investor and billionaire, Leon Cooperman. The fund utilizes a long/short investment strategy and at the end of June 2018, it managed around $3.6 billion in assets. Last year, Leon Cooperman announced it is planning to close Omega Advisors’ doors to the outside investors making it a family business. Leon Cooperman cut his teeth at Goldman Sachs, where, over time, he reached a position of the general partner, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts/Science from Hunter College and with Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School. In this article, we are going to observe, the fund’s first quarter portfolio changes.

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Omega Advisors portfolio was valued $1.64 billion, and it counted 55 long positions. Among the new additions were Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH), Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), and Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR). There were stakes Omega Advisors decided to raise during the quarter, among which were Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), and Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM).

On the other side of the spectrum – stocks the fund lowered in Q1, counted CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL), PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI), and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.