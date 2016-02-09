Old School SC Fundamental Value Fund Betting On Nicholas Financial Inc (NICK)

You probably never heard of SC Fundamental Value Fund. David Einhorn andCurtis Macnguyen used to work there as analysts. Currently SC Fundamental Value manages a small portfolio which is why it isn’t required to file 13Fs with the SEC. The fund was founded by Gary Siegler and Peter Collery. Here is what Barron’s said about the fund in 2015:
“…the firm’s long-term track record is much more consistent than many bigger, better known hedge funds. SC has generated net annualized returns of 12.2% since its founding in June 1990 versus the S&P 500’s annual total returns of 9.6% in that time. Its annual volatility has been nearly one-third less than the market’s, 10.4% versus 14.6%. And its worst drawdown [peak to trough] was 22.2% versus the market’s 51%.”
This morning SC Fundamental Value Fund filed a 13G revealing a 5.8% position in Nicholas Financial Inc (NASDAQ:NICK). The details of this filing can be seen below.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|SC Fundamental Value Fund
|0
|370,644
|0
|370,644
|370,644
|4.69%
|SC Fundamental
|0
|370,644
|0
|370,644
|370,644
|4.69%
|SC Fund Management Profit Sharing Plan
|0
|89,522
|0
|89,522
|89,522
|1.13%
|Peter M. Collery
|0
|460,166
|0
|460,166
|460,166
|5.82%
|Neil H. Koffler
|0
|370,644
|0
|370,644
|370,644
|4.69%
|John T. Bird
|0
|370,644
|0
|370,644
|370,644
|4.69%
|David A. Hurwitz
|0
|370,644
|0
|370,644
|370,644
|4.69%
