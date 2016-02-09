Oasis Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings

Oasis Management is an activist hedge fund and the best performing hedge fund in our database. It was founded in 2002 by Seth Fischer, the fund’s Chief Investment Officer. Prior to starting Oasis Management, Mr. Fischer honed his investment acumen for seven years at Highbridge Capital Management where he handled their Asian investment portfolio. Mr. Fischer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Yeshiva University. After graduating, he served in the Israel Defense Forces. He is a Board Member of Carmel School in Hong Kong, a Board Member of the Karen Leung Foundation, and a Vice Chairman of the Ohel Leah Synagogue Management Committee in Hong Kong.

Oasis Management invests both in long and short opportunities across various countries and industries, looking for the most favorable low-risk, high-return profiles. The fund runs offices in the Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Austin (Texas), and Tel Aviv (Israel). According to the fund’s latest 13F filing with the SEC, at the end of the second quarter of 2018, the fund’s 13F portfolio was valued at $62.98 million and held eight positions in companies with market caps above $1.0 billion. Those eight positions returned an impressive 46.4% during Q2, making it the best performing hedge fund during the quarter among those that Insider Monkey tracks. We weren’t able to find more figures regarding Oasis Management’s performance, or its current assets under management. However, the data that was available to us, shows that from 2002 until 2011, Oasis Management ran the DKR SoundShore Oasis Fund Ltd. with peak assets under management of $3.3 billion.

It’s time to take a look at the changes that Oasis Management made to its portfolio in the second quarter. According to its 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, at the end of Q2 the fund had long positions in 15 companies. During the second quarter, Oasis Management added nine stocks to its portfolio, dumped 11, raised its position in one, lowered its position in one, and didn’t change its position in four holdings. We’ll look at the changes on the next page.