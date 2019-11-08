Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Oakmark Funds Q3’19 Investor Letter

Published on November 8, 2019 at 6:08 am by Faizan Farooque in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Oakmark Funds recently published its 2019 Q3 investor letter – you can download a copy below.

The recently-completed quarter was not a successful one for the firm. The investment company reported a decline of 2.1% during the third quarter, comparing to a 1.7% gain for the S&P 500. For the year thus far, it has lost 5.7%, again comparing unfavorably to a 4.3% gain for the S&P 500.

In outlining its results, Oakmark disclosed the biggest contributors and detractors of its performance in the quarter. It also offered commentary on the stocks in which it has long positions, while also underlining the rationale for exiting certain positions.

Download a copy of the letter here.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Cash Out Of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) Too EarlyHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Constellation Pharmaceuticals,...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Hallmark Financial Services, Inc...Atlantic Power Corp (AT): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeIs Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Wedgewood Bearish On Facebook, Bullish on Apple and Google Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Philip Falcone, Alan Howard, Ariel Investments, Elliott Management, Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD), Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK), and More Wedgewood Partners Q3’19 Investor Letter Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Singer, Crispin Odey, Ray Dalio, Leon Cooperman, Blue Harbour Group, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT), and More 25 Largest Hedge Funds In 2019 and Their Surprising Top Stock Pick 8 Free Dating Websites In The U.S Einhorn Still Bearish on Tesla, Prefers GM and Energy Stocks 25 Largest Hedge Funds In 2019 and Their Surprising Top Stock Pick 8 Free Dating Websites In The U.S 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.