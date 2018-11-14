Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 14, 2018 at 3:39 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of September. At Insider Monkey, we follow over 700 of the best-performing investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was in 26 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. JWN investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. There were 23 hedge funds in our database with JWN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that jwn isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most investors, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are over 8,000 funds in operation today, Our experts look at the top tier of this club, about 700 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors command most of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by shadowing their unrivaled equity investments, Insider Monkey has figured out a number of investment strategies that have historically defeated Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

Jeffrey Talpins Element Capital

We’re going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 13% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 26 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in JWN heading into this year. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with JWN Positions

Among these funds, Millennium Management held the most valuable stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), which was worth $94.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Ariel Investments which amassed $50.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Two Sigma Advisors, and Element Capital Management were also bullish on Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Element Capital Management, managed by Jeffrey Talpins, created the most valuable position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Element Capital Management had $24.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Robert B. Gillam’s McKinley Capital Management also initiated a $17.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new JWN positions are Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, and Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). We will take a look at LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI), BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB), and Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to JWN’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LKQ 45 1250168 5
ULTI 25 438580 7
CIB 5 101550 0
TAP 31 557374 12
Average 26.5 586918 6

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $587 million. That figure was $389 million in JWN’s case. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard LKQ might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)Is Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy Cott Corporation (COT)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Top 15 Online Shopping Sites in America 40 Fresh Stories to Know How is it Going in the Financial Markets Today Is Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) A Good Stock To Buy? Trending Stocks: Davita, Nordstrom, AbbVie, and More Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are Trading Higher Today Here’s What You Should Know about These Stocks in Spotlight Today Why Are These 5 Stocks Deep in the Red Today? Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.