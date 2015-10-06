Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

New Stan Druckenmiller Interview on Bloomberg TV

Published on December 18, 2018 at 9:19 am by Inan Dogan, PhD in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire Stan Druckenmiller was on Bloomberg TV trying to explain what’s going on in the financial markets. We shared another Druckenmiller interview last month. In that interview Druckenmiller indicated that he started shorting the markets during summer, but humbled by losses as the market surged to new highs and closed his position. Now, we know that he was only 3 months early and he should have kept his short positions.

We should note that Druckenmiller isn’t the same Druckenmiller who used to deliver 30% annual returns over 30 years. His 13F portfolio looks like it is put together by a drunk venture capitalist from San Francisco. His top 6 stock positions at the end of September were Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Salesforce.com (NASDAQ:CRM), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD), Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Microsoft Corp lost 9.6%, Salesforce.com lost 17.7%, Amazon.com Inc lost 24.1%, Alphabet Inc and Gilead Sciences lost 15%, and Adobe Systems Inc lost 18% so far during Q4. Except Microsoft, all of these stocks underperformed the market.

Assuming that Druckenmiller hasn’t made any changes to his 13F portfolio, his average return so far in Q4 is -14.7%. Druckenmiller says Alphabet Inc is too cheap given its long-term potential and he can’t bring himself to sell the stock.

Here is Druckenmiller’s BloombergTV interview:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
3 Stocks Feared Activist Keith Meister Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) Billionaire Steve Cohen Bought These 4 Stocks in Q3, Predicts Bear Market by 2020 Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, Brevan Howard, ProtoKinetix, Inc. (PKTX), Yext Inc (YEXT), Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (YRIV), and More 3 Stocks Billionaire Ken Griffin Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) 3 Stocks Value Investing Legend Seth Klarman Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) 5 Quality Dividend Growth Stocks With Huge Upside Potential Argentiere Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.