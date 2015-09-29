Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

Mott Capital 2019 Q1 Investor Letter

Published on April 26, 2019 at 12:17 pm by Nina Zdinjak in News
Share Tweet Share Email

“For the broader market, the first quarter of 2019 was the best annual start in nearly twenty years. I am happy to report that Mott Capital also achieved the strongest first quarter in the nearly five years since inception of our investment strategy. During the quarter the Mott Thematic Growth Composite rose by 14.8% net of fees and transaction costs, beating the S&P 500 total return index gain of 13.65%, and the S&P 500’s advance of 13.1%.”

You can download Mott Capital’s 2019 Q1 investor letter below:

Mott Capital 1Q2019 Investor Letter

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q1 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
This Hedge Fund Manager Thinks The Market May Increase 30% By December 2018Mott Capital 2017 Q3 Investor LetterMott Capital Says Netflix (NFLX) At Forefront of Paradigm Shift, Talks Disney...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.