Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)

Read the beginning of this article here.

The second largest position in Mark Asset Management’s equity portfolio at the end of last quarter of 2018 was in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This position counted 15,822 shares with a value of $16.53 million, comprising 4.47% of its portfolio. Year-to-date, Alphabet’s stock gained 12.79%, and on May 3rd it had a closing price of $1,189.55. Its market cap is $824.2 billion, and the company is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. In its last financial report for the fourth quarter of 2018, Alphabet reported revenues of $39.28 billion and diluted EPS of $12.77, compared to revenues of $32.32 billion and diluted loss per share of $4.35 in the same quarter of 2017.

When it comes to the biggest Mark Asset Management’s positions that were initiated during the last three months of 2018, the most valuable one was in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). The fund built $6.96 million worth a stake in this $474.55 billion market cap company, by purchasing 50,769 shares outstanding. This position accounted for 1.88% of the fund’s 13F portfolio. Since the beginning of the year, Alibaba’s stock gained 42.80%, and on May 3rd, it had a closing price of $195.21. The company is trading at a P/E ratio of 55.82. The second biggest new position the fund acquired during Q4 2018 was in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), with the fund purchasing 159,264 shares that were valued $5.03 million. Zillow Group is an online real estate database company that was launched 13 years ago by Lloyd Frin and Rich Barton, who previously worked at Microsoft. Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock lost 38.35%, and on May 3rd it had a closing price of $33.85.

Other notable additions in the last quarter of 2018 to the fund’s portfolio were Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In Twillio, Mark Asset Management initiated $4.42 million worth a position, on the account of 49,469 shares outstanding, while in Advanced Micro Devices the fund built $3.04 million worth of stake, on the basis of 164,753 shares.

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.