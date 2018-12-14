Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 14, 2018 at 10:17 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before putting in our own effort and resources into finding a good investment, we can quickly utilize hedge fund expertise to give us a quick glimpse of whether that stock could make for a good addition to our portfolios. The odds are not exactly stacked in investors’ favor when it comes to beating the market, as evidenced by the fact that less than 49% of the stocks in the S&P 500 did so during the 12-month period ending October 30. The stats were even worse in recent years when most of the advances in the market were due to large gains by FAANG stocks. However, one bright side for individual investors was the strong performance of hedge funds’ top consensus picks. This year hedge funds’ top 30 stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 4 percentage points through the middle of November. Thus, we can see that the tireless research and efforts of hedge funds to identify winning stocks can work to our advantage when we know how to use the data. While not all of their picks will be winners, our odds are much better following their best stock picks than trying to go it alone.

Is MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) an exceptional investment right now? Hedge funds are becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund bets rose by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that MDB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. MDB was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with MDB positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

TIGER GLOBAL Investor Letter

Let’s take a gander at the recent hedge fund action encompassing MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Hedge fund activity in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 11% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MDB heading into this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

MDB_dec2018

More specifically, Whale Rock Capital Management was the largest shareholder of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), with a stake worth $312.4 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Whale Rock Capital Management was SCGE Management, which amassed a stake valued at $85.8 million. Tiger Global Management LLC, SQN Investors, and Corvex Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have jumped into MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) headfirst. SQN Investors, managed by Amish Mehta, initiated the largest position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB). SQN Investors had $49.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies also made a $34.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new MDB positions are Andrew Sandler’s Sandler Capital Management, Christopher James’s Partner Fund Management, and Brad Farber’s Atika Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) but similarly valued. These stocks are Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP), Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC), Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC), and Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to MDB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PRSP 42 731268 -8
RRC 29 1434168 4
TKC 8 12928 0
PCTY 22 203032 1
Average 25.25 595349 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $595 million. That figure was $689 million in MDB’s case. Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard PRSP might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)Should You Buy Cott Corporation (COT)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)Is Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Paulson, EJF Capital, Starbucks Co. (SBUX), Chegg Inc (CHGG), Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Tricadia Capital Management, Tiger Management, MongoDB Inc. (MDB), Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU), Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR), and More Market Movers Today: Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA), Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG), Adidas AG (ADR) (ADDYY), Daxor Corporation (DXR), and More Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.