Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Moab Capital Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)

Published on July 1, 2019 at 1:38 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Read the beginning of this article here.

The most valuable position in Moab Capital Partners’ portfolio at the end of Q1 2019 was in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) worth $82.05 million, on the basis of 1.46 million shares outstanding. This position comprised 19.45% of the fund’s portfolio. Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 company that offers experiential services in the US, Canada, Europe, the UK, and the UAE. It has a market cap of $1.34 billion and it is trading at a P/E ratio of 33.32. In its last financial report for the first quarter of 2019, Viad Corp reported revenue of $285.6 million and diluted net loss per share of $0.89, compared to revenue of $277.4 million and diluted net loss per share of $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Year-to-date, the company’s stock gained 33.09%, closing on June 28th with a price of $66.24.

The second biggest stake the fund held in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) worth $46.1 million, counting almost 2 million shares outstanding. This position amassed 10.92% of the fund’s portfolio. Air Transport Services Group is an aviation holding company that offers air cargo and related services. It has a market cap of $1.40 billion, while trading at a P/E ratio of 26.33. Over the past six months, its stock gained 8.3% closing with $24.40 on June 28th. For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported revenues of $348.18 million and diluted EPS of $0.25, compared to revenues of $203.04 million and diluted EPS of $0.27 in the same quarter of 2018.

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was Moab Capital Partner’s third largest position at the end of March, comprising 6.69% of its equity portfolio. During the quarter, the fund lowered its stake in it by 33% to 2.28 million shares with a value of $28.25 million.

Out of nine new positions the fund added during the quarter, the biggest one was in Orbotech (previously NASDAQ:ORBK), which in the meantime was acquired by KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). This acquisition gave Orbotech shareholders $38.86 per share in cash and 0.25 of a share of KLA common stock for each Orbotech’s ordinary share. During the quarter, Moab Capital Partners purchased 266,997 Orbotech’s shares with a value of $17.39 million. KLA-Tencor Corporation is a Milpitas, California-based capital equipment company that provides management systems and process control for various nanoelectronic industries. Over the last 12 months, its shares gained 12.71%, having a closing price on June 28th of $118.20.

The second biggest addition to the fund’s portfolio during Q1 2019, was The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). The fund acquired a position in the company worth $9.1 million, on the account of 27,557 shares, amassing 2.15% of its portfolio. The Ultimate Software Group is a developer of cloud-based human resources applications, and in February the company announced approval to be acquired by Hellman & Friedman for approximately $11 billion.

Moab Capital Partners also initiated a position in GoldCorp (previously NYSE:GG), which, in the meantime, merged with Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE:NEM) to form the largest gold-mining company in the world, now called Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Before the merger the, during Q1 2019, the fund purchased 734,616 GoldCorp’s shares with a value of $8.41 million. A newly formed company has a market cap of $31.21 billion while trading at a P/E ratio of 85.96. Over the last 30 days, the stock gained 16.25%, closing on June 28th with a price of $38.47 per share.

Disclosure: None

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

 

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA)Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) A Good Stock To Buy ?Is Immersion Corporation (IMMR) A Good Stock To Buy ?Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ?Is Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
How Facebook Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 Is Viad Corp (VVI) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Ray Dalio, Lone Pine Capital, Saba Capital Management, Kingstown Capital Management, Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG), and a Lot More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Chase Coleman, Kyle Bass, Elliott Management, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELOX), TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX), and More Chuck Akre Interview – “Three-Legged Stool”, Curiosity, Imagination, and Other Tricks of the Trade Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Elliott Management, Arlington Capital, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC), and More KG Funds Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.