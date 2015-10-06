Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Mistras Group, Inc. (MG): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 17, 2018 at 9:29 am by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. MG has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with MG positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are several formulas stock traders have at their disposal to assess their stock investments. A couple of the most underrated formulas are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outpace the market by a superb margin (see the details here).

D. E. Shaw

We’re going to check out the key hedge fund action surrounding Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

How have hedgies been trading Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 44% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MG over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with MG Positions

More specifically, Rutabaga Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG), with a stake worth $15.6 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Rutabaga Capital Management was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $8.3 million. D E Shaw, Millennium Management, and Engine Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Laurion Capital Management, managed by Benjamin A. Smith, assembled the most valuable position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Laurion Capital Management had $3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP also initiated a $1.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). We will take a look at Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX), ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR), RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB), and Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to MG’s market cap.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Natus Medical Inc (BABY): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpShould You Buy Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)?Hedge Funds Are Selling Cameco Corporation (CCJ)Hedge Funds Are Dumping ITT Inc. (ITT)Hedge Funds Are Selling MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Mild Insider Selling at PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT) and ANSYS Inc. (ANSS); Insider Buying at Three Other Companies Should You Buy Mistras Group Inc (MG)? Today’s Trending Stocks: Ruby Tuesday, Deutsche Bank, Qualcomm, and More Is Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Mistras Group Inc (MG) Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2015 Earnings Call Transcript Engility Holdings Inc (EGL): Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About It, Insider Sentiment Unchanged Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Furmanite Corporation (FRM)? 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.