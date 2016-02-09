Midwood Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Midwood Capital Management, LLC is a Boston, Massachusetts-based alternative investment manager that utilizes long/short investment strategy. It was co-founded by David E. Cohen and Ross D. DeMont in 2003. Recently, it has released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, which you can track down below. Midwood Capital Management reported a return for the first three months of 2019 of 10.6% and an annualized return since inception of 9.5%.
“The pause in interest rate hikes that Fed Chairman Powell signaled in early January became codified with the Fed’s January 30 meeting as the Fed dropped explicit references to future interest rate increases in its formal statement accompanying that event. Thus, an already ebullient equity market found fuel to keep rising in February. The rise in equities slowed in March as weakness in economic indicators in Germany and China exacerbated fears of slowing global economic growth, a trade deal with China failedto materialize, and various U.S. economic indicators (e.g., consumer confidence, housing) disappointed, among other factors. Notwithstanding March’s decline, equities had an impressive quarter. It was the S&P 500’s best start to a year since 1998 and the index’s biggest quarterly gain since 2009.”
