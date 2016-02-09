Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Midwood Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on April 30, 2019 at 4:05 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Midwood Capital Management, LLC is a Boston, Massachusetts-based alternative investment manager that utilizes long/short investment strategy. It was co-founded by David E. Cohen and Ross D. DeMont in 2003. Recently, it has released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, which you can track down below. Midwood Capital Management reported a return for the first three months of 2019 of 10.6%  and an annualized return since inception of 9.5%.

 

“The pause in interest rate hikes that Fed Chairman Powell signaled in early January became codified with the Fed’s January 30 meeting as the Fed dropped explicit references to future interest rate increases in its formal statement accompanying that event. Thus, an already ebullient equity market found fuel to keep rising in February. The rise in equities slowed in March as weakness in economic indicators in Germany and China exacerbated fears of slowing global economic growth, a trade deal with China failedto materialize, and various U.S. economic indicators (e.g., consumer confidence, housing) disappointed, among other factors. Notwithstanding March’s decline, equities had an impressive quarter. It was the S&P 500’s best start to a year since 1998 and the index’s biggest quarterly gain since 2009.”

You can download a copy of Midwood Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:

2019_Q1_Midwood_Q1_2019_Investor_Letter

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q1 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Glen Kacher, Michael Novogratz, Anadarko...SVB Financial Group (SIVB): Gator Capital’s Latest ThoughtsEcology & Environment, Inc. (EEI): Artko Capital Thinks It Is Heading...Here is What Artko Capital Thinks About Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)Gaia, Inc. (GAIA): Artko Capital Believes in Its Business Concept and Its Value...Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC): Why Gator Capital Is Crazy About It

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.