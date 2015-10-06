Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Mercer International Inc. (MERC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 17, 2018 at 12:10 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“Market conditions are changing. The continued rise in interest rates suggests we are in the early stages of a bond bear market, which could intensify as central banks withdraw liquidity. The receding tide of liquidity will start to reveal more rocks beyond what has been exposed in emerging markets so far, and the value of a value discipline will be in avoiding the biggest capital-destroying rocks. If a rock emerges on the crowded shore of U.S. momentum, it could result in a major liquidity challenge, as momentum is often most intense on the downside as a crowded trade reverses. So investors are facing a large potential trade-off right now: continue to bet on the current dominance of momentum and the S&P 500, or bet on change and take an active value bet in names with attractive value and optionality, but with negative momentum,” said Clearbridge Investments in its market commentary. We aren’t sure whether long-term interest rates will top 5% and value stocks outperform growth, but we follow hedge fund investor letters to understand where the markets and stocks might be going. This article will lay out and discuss the hedge fund and institutional investor sentiment towards Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has seen an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. Our calculations also showed that merc isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are numerous tools shareholders can use to evaluate stocks. A duo of the best tools are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a significant amount (see the details here).

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a peek at the new hedge fund action regarding Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).

What does the smart money think about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 6% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MERC over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with MERC Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies has the largest position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC), worth close to $49.8 million, accounting for 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Gates Capital Management, led by Jeffrey Gates, holding a $49.1 million position; 1.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism comprise Jonathan Kolatch’s Redwood Capital Management, Tom Wagner and Ara Cohen’s Knighthead Capital and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Consequently, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, created the most valuable position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Marshall Wace LLP had $0.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management also initiated a $0.4 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). We will take a look at Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO), QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA), Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP), and Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble MERC’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NXEO 30 531459 9
QADA 16 162775 1
SMP 10 132232 4
VCRA 11 91228 -4
Average 16.75 229424 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $229 million. That figure was $215 million in MERC’s case. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard NXEO might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Dumping ITT Inc. (ITT)Hedge Funds Are Selling MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)Natus Medical Inc (BABY): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpShould You Buy Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)?Hedge Funds Are Selling Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Gates Capital Management and Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Do Hedge Funds Love Mercer International Inc. (MERC)? Gates Capital Loves Material Stocks, Especially These Five Ultra-High Dividend Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now: Pier 1 Imports, Abercrombie & Fitch, More Hedge Funds Grow Bearish on Mercer International Inc. (MERC) in Q3 Top Materials Stocks Of Gates Capital: Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP), Mercer International Inc. (MERC), W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Mercer International Inc (MERC): Platinum Asset Management Sells Off Large Chunk of Shares 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.