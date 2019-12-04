Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Commodities-Gold-News

Material Markets: 4 Investment Opportunities Beyond Gold

Published on December 4, 2019 at 9:17 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Commodities,Gold,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in high value materials like gold is a popular way for savvy individuals to evade market volatility. Value losses are lower and, on the whole, such materials tend to see less price variation than other investments. The problem with investing in conventional materials like gold, though, is that it makes for a rather limited portfolio and investors need diverse portfolios to really thrive.

For those ready to look beyond conventional gold investments, there are a number of exciting possibilities, and each has its own advantages. Consider these 4 potential outlets for expanding your portfolio in ways that complement that your existing investment style.

Think About Stocks

Buying actual gold may seem like a secure strategy, but one of the advantages of this material’s overall stability is that it also insulates gold-related stocks. With that in mind, it’s worth considering stocks like Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE:EGO) or Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX). Major gold companies have seen a rise in bullish investors, even in the face of environmental concerns and geopolitical tensions because gold mining companies have consistently high demand.

Explore The Gem Market

Much like gold, gems offer an opportunity to invest in a stable material that’s unlikely to lose much value over the long term. In recent years, though, the gem market itself has diversified significantly. Looking at the Tucson Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Showcase, the country’s preeminent gemstone collecting event, for example, visitors will find a range of wholesale and retail vendors, commercial collectors, and even industry tools. Do your homework before you go and know what different materials are worth. You’ll find great wholesale deals, but if something seems too good to be true, steer clear and invest elsewhere.

diamonds precious gems

Fossil Finders

Did you know that private individuals can collect fossils? Not just the sort you might dig up in your backyard, but large, valuable fossils. In fact, collecting dinosaur bones has become a trend among celebrities and the super wealthy. Much like gems and minerals, though, you can’t take on the fossil market without proper research and guidance.

In addition to being knowledgeable, you’ll get the best deals on fossils and other rare materials by working with an investment advisor, because they have insider connections and know what specimens are most likely to gain value over time. According to Peter Lovisek, CEO of Fossil Realm and investment advisor, a skilled advisor will also help you select specimens that reflect your personal taste and add beauty to your home. These pieces aren’t just investments, but they’re also art.

The Rare Earth Revival

Examining this list, what all of these diversification options have in common is their connection to the mining industry – and one of the most profitable areas of the mining industry right now is rare earth metals excavation. Rare earth metals are used in electronics and much of the mining takes place in China. Concerned that US reliance on Chinese mining could be weaponized against us, though, the US has recently looked into efforts to increase our rare earth mining. Look for companies engaged in these rare earth mining efforts and hang on to them; it may take a moment for them to reach velocity, but it should see major gains in the next several years.

There are so many beautiful materials that make for great investments, as well as an assortment of stable and emerging stocks and EFTs. Equipped with this knowledge, investors should move to diversify their portfolios – and they can do so without straying too far from more conventional investment products like gold.

Disclosure: No positions in any of the stocks.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
25 Countries with Largest Private and Public Gold Reserves10 Best Gold Stocks To Buy Right Now

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.