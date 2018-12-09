Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Masco Corporation (MAS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 10, 2018 at 12:36 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds run by legendary names like Nelson Peltz and David Tepper make billions of dollars a year for themselves and their super-rich accredited investors (you’ve got to have a minimum of $1 million liquid to invest in a hedge fund) by spending enormous resources on analyzing and uncovering data about small-cap stocks that the big brokerage houses don’t follow. Small caps are where they can generate significant outperformance. That’s why we pay special attention to hedge fund activity in these stocks.

Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) a buy here? The smart money is getting more bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets advanced by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that mas isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. MAS was in 35 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 30 hedge funds in our database with MAS positions at the end of the previous quarter.

To the average investor there are many gauges shareholders have at their disposal to appraise publicly traded companies. Two of the less utilized gauges are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

D. E. Shaw

We’re going to review the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

How are hedge funds trading Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 17% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MAS over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with MAS Positions

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), with a stake worth $222.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was Iridian Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $179.4 million. Two Sigma Advisors, Alyeska Investment Group, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Nokota Management, managed by Matthew Knauer and Mina Faltas, created the most valuable call position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Nokota Management had $9.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also made a $9.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital, and Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY), Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL), and Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to MAS’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CGC 16 113854 9
ALLY 40 2200238 -6
RL 28 990094 3
HOLX 22 686964 -2
Average 26.5 997788 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $998 million. That figure was $1.07 billion in MAS’s case. Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ALLY might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Raytheon Company (RTN) AnymoreNorthern Trust Corporation (NTRS)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpShould You Avoid Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Masco Corp (MAS) Quant Funds Express Interest in These Stocks Notable Insider Selling at Masco Corp (MAS) and 2 Other Companies Masco Corporation (MAS): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Are These Companies’ Insiders Cashing Out Too Early? Whirlpool Corp. (WHR), Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Among Billionaire David Tepper’s Top Mid-Cap Stock Picks NVR, Inc. (NVR), Masco Corporation (MAS), AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV): Tuesday’s Top Upgrades (and Downgrades) The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.