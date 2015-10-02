Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Market Movers-News

Market Movers Today: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), H & R Block Inc (HRB), ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY), and More

Published on March 7, 2018 at 2:37 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Market Movers,News
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) (The Motley Fool)
What happened: Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) are losing ground after the oncology-focused biotech’s fourth-quarter earnings failed to impress on two fronts. The company’s commercial-stage drugs missed sales expectations and a late-stage cancer hopeful’s journey to the Food and Drug Administration could take longer than expected. In response, the stock is down 17.7% as of 12:37 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) (MarketWatch)
Shares of Autodesk Inc. ADSK, +13.53% are up 12.5% Wednesday and trading at record-high levels after the software company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings late Tuesday. Many analysts praised the results, with at least 14 raising their price targets on the stock, according to FactSet. “There has been a lot of concern about the subscription net addition metric since the last quarter call and we believe this quarter’s result and fiscal 2019 guidance will finally focus investors on ARR, the most important metric in the subscription transition just like what we saw with Adobe ADBE, +1.51% ” wrote J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty, who raised his price target to $150 from $130 and has an overweight rating on the stock.

stock, exchange, trade, ipo, market, london, share, rate, sales, price, new, york, profit, index, broker, chart, rising, falling, street, frankfurt, wall, world, cash, points, display,

lassedesignen/Shutterstock.com

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) (CNBC)
H&R Block — Shares of H&R Block rose nearly 5 percent in low-volume premarket trading after the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the previous quarter. H&R Block lost $1.16 per share last quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a loss of $1.29 a share. The company said in a release it had a “strong tax season.”

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) (Benzinga)
ShiftPixy Inc shares rose 53.3 percent to $3.94. ShiftPixy disclosed that it is ‘leveraging blockchain as a digital ledger for all human capital transactions.’

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Node40 Balance, Electroneum, PayPal, Ripple, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and More from...Market Movers Today: Aemetis Inc (AMTX), Ciena Corporation (CIEN), Baytex Energy...Cryptocurrency News Today: ComboJack, BitIRA, Vanitygen Cash (VGC), Bitit,...Market Movers Today: Dermira Inc (DERM), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), XL Group...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Singer, Fred Knoll, Transocean LTD...These Are Billionaire Paul Singer’s Stock Picks That You NEED to Avoid...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2016 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.