Market Movers Today: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), H & R Block Inc (HRB), ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY), and More

What happened: Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) are losing ground after the oncology-focused biotech’s fourth-quarter earnings failed to impress on two fronts. The company’s commercial-stage drugs missed sales expectations and a late-stage cancer hopeful’s journey to the Food and Drug Administration could take longer than expected. In response, the stock is down 17.7% as of 12:37 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
Shares of Autodesk Inc. ADSK, +13.53% are up 12.5% Wednesday and trading at record-high levels after the software company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings late Tuesday. Many analysts praised the results, with at least 14 raising their price targets on the stock, according to FactSet. “There has been a lot of concern about the subscription net addition metric since the last quarter call and we believe this quarter’s result and fiscal 2019 guidance will finally focus investors on ARR, the most important metric in the subscription transition just like what we saw with Adobe ADBE, +1.51% ” wrote J.P. Morgan analyst Sterling Auty, who raised his price target to $150 from $130 and has an overweight rating on the stock.
H&R Block — Shares of H&R Block rose nearly 5 percent in low-volume premarket trading after the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the previous quarter. H&R Block lost $1.16 per share last quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a loss of $1.29 a share. The company said in a release it had a “strong tax season.”
ShiftPixy Inc shares rose 53.3 percent to $3.94. ShiftPixy disclosed that it is ‘leveraging blockchain as a digital ledger for all human capital transactions.’