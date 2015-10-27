Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Market Movers-News

Market Movers Today: Dermira Inc (DERM), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), XL Group Ltd (XL), Sparton Corporation (SPA), and More

Published on March 5, 2018 at 1:50 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Market Movers,News
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) (MarketWatch)
In a major surprise for Dermira Inc. and Wall Street alike, Dermira’s acne drug failed to meet the co-primary endpoints of two important, late-stage clinical trials. The biopharmaceutical company DERM, -62.92% expects to discontinue development of the therapy, olumacostat glasaretil, which was intended for moderate-to-severe acne. Company shares dropped nearly 63% in roaringly heavy Monday morning trade. Acne — meaning blackheads, whiteheads, cysts and more on places like the face, back and arms — is an enticing, if not particularly lifesaving, market for drugmakers. It’s the most common skin condition in the U.S., per the American Academy of Dermatology, and affects up to 50 million people a year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) (The Motley Fool)
What happened: Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) took flight on Monday and were up more than 14% at 11 a.m. EST after an analyst issued a bullish commentary on fertilizer stocks. So what: An analyst at Cowen upgraded several fertilizer stocks today after a meeting with South American agricultural companies that yielded “game-changing” data. The analyst believes that there will be a major crop shortage in South America; in Argentina, for example, the corn and soybean crops might fall 10 million to 15 million metric tons short of expectations.

stocks, analysis, market, numbers, business, ticker, trade, money, price, investment, index, chart

bluebay/Shutterstock.com

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) (Benzinga)
Sparton Corporation declined 24.3 percent to $17.28 after the company reported termination of merger agreement with Ultra.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (CNBC)
Valeant Pharmaceuticals — Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Valeant shares to “buy” from “hold.” In a note to clients Monday, they said the company “has undergone significant change over the last two years under the new management team, which we applaud for managing near-term debt maturities, returning the core franchises … to growth, and resolving some legacy legal issues.”

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
OTPPAY, Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, and More from the World of Cryptocurrencies...Cryptocurrency News Today: ECO, Casa, YouToken, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Dan Loeb, Irhythm Technologies...Market Movers Today: Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX), Overstock.com Inc (OSTK...Four Stock Picks By David Einhorn That Might Be OversoldMarket Movers Today: Rovio Entertainment Oyj (ROVVF), Nektar Therapeutics (...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2016 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.