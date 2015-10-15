Market Movers Today: Acxiom Corporation (ACXM), GameStop Corp. (GME), Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), and More

Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ:ACXM) (Reuters)
(Reuters) – Shares of Acxiom Corp (ACXM.O) plunged as much as 34 percent on Thursday, after Facebook Inc (FB.O) said it would end its partnerships with several large data brokers who help advertisers target people on the social network. The stock has now lost nearly half of its market value since Facebook’s comments on Wednesday that added to fears of increased scrutiny around how public data is handled and shared. Facebook is under pressure to improve how it manages data after disclosing that information on about 50 million Facebook users wrongly ended up in the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) (The Motley Fool)
What happened: Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) tumbled on Thursday following the video game retailer’s fourth-quarter report. While GameStop posted impressive comparable sales growth and beat analyst estimates across the board, a massive write-off related to its technology brands business and lackluster guidance overshadowed those positives. The stock was down about 9% at 12:10 p.m. EDT, and it was down as much as 13.8% earlier in the day.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) (Benzinga)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares surged 20.6 percent to $4.56. Galectin Therapeutics posted a FY17 loss of $0.49 per share and disclosed that it continues to remain in ongoing discussions with a number of pharma companies about potential partnerships.
Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) (CNBC)
Verint Systems – Verint reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.05 per share, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped consensus. The maker of customer engagement and security software also raised its full-year outlook.