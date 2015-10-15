Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Market Movers-News

Market Movers Today: Acxiom Corporation (ACXM), GameStop Corp. (GME), Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), and More

Published on March 29, 2018 at 2:51 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Market Movers,News
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ:ACXM) (Reuters)
(Reuters) – Shares of Acxiom Corp (ACXM.O) plunged as much as 34 percent on Thursday, after Facebook Inc (FB.O) said it would end its partnerships with several large data brokers who help advertisers target people on the social network. The stock has now lost nearly half of its market value since Facebook’s comments on Wednesday that added to fears of increased scrutiny around how public data is handled and shared. Facebook is under pressure to improve how it manages data after disclosing that information on about 50 million Facebook users wrongly ended up in the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) (The Motley Fool)
What happened: Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) tumbled on Thursday following the video game retailer’s fourth-quarter report. While GameStop posted impressive comparable sales growth and beat analyst estimates across the board, a massive write-off related to its technology brands business and lackluster guidance overshadowed those positives. The stock was down about 9% at 12:10 p.m. EDT, and it was down as much as 13.8% earlier in the day.

stock, market, tablet, screen, trade, forex, graph, chart, touch, rate, business, global, data, interest, information, hand, index, visual, growth, finger, internet, nyse, pc, retail,

Bloomua/Shutterstock.com

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) (Benzinga)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares surged 20.6 percent to $4.56. Galectin Therapeutics posted a FY17 loss of $0.49 per share and disclosed that it continues to remain in ongoing discussions with a number of pharma companies about potential partnerships.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) (CNBC)
Verint Systems – Verint reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.05 per share, 5 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped consensus. The maker of customer engagement and security software also raised its full-year outlook.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Alan Fournier, Coatue Management, D. E...Market Movers Today: Twitter Inc (TWTR), Tesla Inc (TSLA), InVitae Corp (NVTA...Insider Buying Says Schlumberger (SLB), Entercom (ETM) and Hawaiian Holdings...Market Movers Today: Tesla Inc (TSLA), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Edge Therapeutics...CoinWatch, BitPay, CoinPayments, Sharding, Hyperledger, Ford, Bitcoin, Ethereum...Hedge Funds Are Piling Into These Semiconductor Stocks

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2016 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.