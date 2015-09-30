Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Market Movers-News

Marijuana Legalization in Canada Could Lift These 3 Stocks Very High

Published on June 25, 2018 at 8:58 pm by Tim Frederick in Market Movers,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

On October 17, Canada will become just the second nation in the world to fully legalize the cultivation, sale, and possession of marijuana, joining (nope, it’s not The Netherlands) Uruguay. One of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign promises, legalization was originally scheduled for July 1. That date was eventually pushed back due to various provinces being unprepared to implement their legal marijuana frameworks, which will vary by province.

Canadian bank CIBC anticipates the legal marijuana industry in Canada could be worth $6.5 billion within a couple of years, only slightly less than the $9 billion that the U.S industry was projected to have taken in last year. With such a vast, untapped market ready to be exploited, several companies have been scrambling to set up their marijuana growing and distribution networks ahead of legalization. We’ll take a look at the three leaders in that regard in this article.

It’s no surprise that marijuana stocks serving the U.S industry have become increasingly popular among hedge funds. We track hedge fund activity to uncover actionable patterns and profit from them, as our flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has done. This strategy, which invests in the consensus picks of the top 100 best performing hedge funds every quarter, has returned 87.8% vs. 53.3% for the SPY. You can see our latest picks by trying our newsletters free of charge for 14 days.

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC), which has the coveted WEED stock ticker on the Toronto Stock Exchange, looks like the early leader in the Canadian recreational market, with anticipated growing space of up to 5 million square feet by next year. That could allow it to produce as much as 780,000 kilograms of marijuana annually, an amount that could probably last Snoop Dogg at least six months. It’s also building a strong distribution network, having supply agreements with three of Canada’s ten provinces in addition to having plans to open its own retail outlets in two provinces.

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) also has burgeoning opportunities outside of the Canadian market, with subsidiaries set up in several South American, European, and even African countries where medical marijuana markets exist or could exist in the future. Furthermore, the company could be a pioneer in marijuana-infused beverages, as it’s working with Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), which has a 9.9% stake in the company, on such products.

On the next page we’ll look at two other stocks that are set to hit the ground running once weed is legalized in Canada later this year.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Legendary Investor Bill Miller Talks Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS) TakeoverHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Cheyne Capital, Marijuana...Trump’s Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Will Hurt These 5 Stocks3 Stocks That Will Benefit from New Video Game Consoles in 2020Are Candy Stocks like Mondelez (MDLZ) Doomed by the Rise of Online Grocery...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, John Paulson, Lansdowne Partners...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.