Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

News

Maran Capital Q2 Investor Letter

Published on August 14, 2018 at 6:17 am by M.Nadeem in News
Share Tweet Share Email
"While my concentrated approach means that returns will be lumpy, I am encouraged by the fact that, in general, our holdings trade at large discounts to intrinsic value, and their values continue to grow. I remain committed to first and foremost protecting, and then growing our capital in a world where many seem to be taking larger and larger risks. We own a portfolio of what I think are truly compelling...
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Maran Capital Q1 Investor LetterLaughing Water Capital Q2 Investor LetterClarus Corp (CLAR) Doing Well But Market Slow to Appreciate Positive Changes...Alta Fox Capital Q2 Investor LetterThird Point Q2 Investor LetterIAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC): Why Maran Capital Finds It Attractive

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.