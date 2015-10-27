Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Magnetar Capital’s Latest Moves

Published on May 24, 2019 at 2:34 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Magnetar Capital is an Evanston, Illinois-based multi-strategy asset manager that was founded in 2005 by Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser, who previously worked at Citadel LLC and Glenwood Capital Partners, respectively. The fund was launched with $1.8 billion, which represented one of the biggest hedge fund initial capitals at the time. At the very beginning, its event-driven investments helped the fund double in size, reaching almost $4 billion in late 2006. Magnetar Capital now provides additional offices in New York City, New York, Houston, Texas, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and London, England. Interestingly, it is named after a neutron star that has a very powerful magnetic field, which makes bursts of energy representing the brightest objects in the universe. Hence, the fund believes the name suits it, as it is the hedge fund that draws professionals and has a lot of passionate energy for investing. In this article, we are going to present Magnetar Capital’s latest investment moves.

Alex Litowitz Magnetar Capital

Alex Litowitz of Magnetar Capital

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 103%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 38 percentage points (see the details here). Our best performing hedge funds strategy also returned 26.4% year-to-date and outperformed the S&P 500 Index by nearly 12 percentage points. We take a closer look at hedge funds like Magnetar Capital in order to identify their best and worst ideas.

Q1 2019 top new buys for Magnetar Capital counted Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), and WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). During the quarter the fund boosted some of its holdings, such as those in First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN), and Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

As for the stakes for which the fund seems to lose enthusiasm as it has cut its stakes during Q1 2019 these names come at the top – Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO), and USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).  Those it has completely sold out include Vectren Corp, Newfield Exploration Co.

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, George Soros, Nelson Peltz...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Kyle Bass, ValueAct Capital...The Tech Cold War Begins: How Big Tech is AffectedWhy These Stocks Are On The MoveHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mariner Investment Group, BlueMountain...30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Kyle Bass, ValueAct Capital, Darsana Capital Partners, Armour Residential Reit Inc (ARR), Evolus Inc (EOLS), and More 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019 Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mariner Investment Group, BlueMountain Capital, Bunge Ltd (BG), StarTek, Inc. (SRT), Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, George Soros, Nelson Peltz, Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC), Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Fir Tree Partners, Magnetar Capital, Coatue Management, Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA), 3M Company (MMM), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Tiger Global Management, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC), Symantec Corporation (SYMC), Simon Property Group Inc (SPG), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Glenview Capital, Cambridge Square Capital, Och-Ziff Capital Management, American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN), Infinera Corp (INFN), and More 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.