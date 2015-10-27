Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Longleaf Partners Fund’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Published on April 26, 2019 at 12:28 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Longleaf Partners Funds – Longleaf Partners Fund is an equity mutual fund that is managed and was founded by Southeastern Asset Management. It is a fund with a long tradition, as its launching goes back to 1987 when it was known under the name as Southeastern Asset Management Value Trust. The fund invests in mid and large-cap US stocks covering a broad range of industries, looking for stable enterprises with growing free cash flows. Southeastern Asset Management’s Founder and Chairman and also Co-Portfolio Manager of Longleaf Partners Fund is Mason Hawkings who has 47 years of professional investment experience. He earned his BA in Finance from the University of Florida, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Georgia. Recently, Longleaf Partners Fund released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download below. The fund reported a quarterly return of 11.88%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500, which delivered 13.65%, but exceeding its annual goal of inflation plus 10%. In the letter, it also disclosed its average annual total return since inception of 9.85%.

Longleaf Partners Fund gained 11.88%, surpassing our annual goal of inflation plus 10% in the first quarter but underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 13.65% return. The market’s rebound, following a double-digit fourth quarter decline in 2018, provided a tailwind. Almost all of the stocks in the portfolio made gains.

Even as the issues of global economic slowdown, tariff and trade disruptions, and geopolitical unrest remained unresolved, the investor concern that dominated late 2018 appeared to dissipate. We have little insight into how macro questions about trade, U.S. and China economic growth, and inverted yield curves and trillions in negative yielding debt will be answered, but we are confident these uncertainties will continue to provide opportunities to disciplined, long-term business owners like ourselves.

You can download a copy of Longleaf Partners Fund’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:

1Q19-Longleaf-Partners-Commentary

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Daniel Lascano’s Lomas Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings...Robert Moses’ RGM Capital’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsHere is What Tao Value Thinks About HUYA Inc. (HUYA)Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Davidson Kempner, AQR Capital...Robert Moses’ RGM Capital’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)Daniel Lascano’s Lomas Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.