Logos LP’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Logos LP is a Toronto, Ontario-based private investment firm, co-founded by Matthew Castel and Peter Mantas in 2014. Prior to launching Logos LP, Peter Mantas had a few senior managerial roles at big information service and enterprise technology businesses; he also sharpened his legal skills across the capital markets at McCarthy Tetrault LLP, and was a part of several private equity transactions. Both Peter Mantas and Mathew Castel earned LL.B. and B.C.L. From McGill University’s Faculty of Law. Before co-founding Logos LP with Peter, Mathew also practiced his legal competence across a plethora of technology companies and international legal firms.
Logos LP focuses on long-term investments offering investment coaching services to its clients. Its founders and employees really believe in what they do, as everyone who works at Logos LP is also investing alongside its partners in the same stocks. Recently, the firm has released its Q1 2019 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download below. It reported year-to-date (April 5th) return of 16.9% outperforming both S&P 500 in $CAD div. reinvested) which brought back 13.5%, and S&P/TSX Composite in $CAD (div. reinvested) which generated 14.4% return.
“Coming off a tough 2018, the fund was able to increase its compound annual return to 14.47% while its cumulative return since inception now stands at 97.04% as of April 5th, 2019. Currently, there are 29 names in the portfolio with our top 10 making up 68.09% of the fund’s net asset value. 72% of those assets are in the U.S., 27% are in Canada and a little over 1% are international. Although 2018 was a disappointing year, we believe we have positioned the portfolio to capture long-term upside while maintaining below average downside risk. This belief is rooted in our accumulation of companies during the Q4 rout with the following characteristics: strong long-term earnings growth potential, dominant market share, high and consistent returns on capital, management with superior capital allocation capabilities and most of all: fair prices.”
You can download a copy of Logos LP’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter here:
Logos LP – 1Q LOGOS 2019.Final-signed
You can also see the list of our 2019 Q1 investor letters and download them on this page.