Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Limoneira Company (LMNR): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 18, 2018 at 9:42 am by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor’s stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can’t match. So should one consider investing in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. LMNR was in 6 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 4 hedge funds in our database with LMNR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LMNR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Richard Driehaus

Let’s take a glance at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR).

How have hedgies been trading Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 50% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LMNR over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds LMNR Positions

The largest stake in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) was held by Driehaus Capital, which reported holding $10.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Marshall Wace LLP with a $3.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Millennium Management, and Alyeska Investment Group.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, established the most outsized position in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Marshall Wace LLP had $3.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors also initiated a $0.3 million position during the quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). These stocks are TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX), Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMEX:NGD), and Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble LMNR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TGTX 19 113340 1
MRUS 6 104782 1
NGD 14 47687 0
DERM 17 88394 0
Average 14 88551 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $89 million. That figure was $20 million in LMNR’s case. TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) is even less popular than MRUS. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP), Limoneira Company (LMNR), Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW): Produce Stocks Can Make You Green Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM): Why Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Earnings Could Get Greener What Hedge Funds Think About Chiquita Brands International, Inc. (CQB) Limoneira Company (LMNR): How to Invest in Agricultural Land Assets Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Hedge Funds Are Dumping Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (ADR) (CRESY) Is Chiquita Brands International, Inc. (CQB) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.