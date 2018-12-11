Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 12, 2018 at 3:28 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) has seen an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that LGND isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

How have hedgies been trading Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 27% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in LGND over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

LGND_dec2018

The largest stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $207 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Dorset Management with a $94.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Cardinal Capital, Two Sigma Advisors, and Millennium Management.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds have jumped into Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) headfirst. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, established the largest position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND). Millennium Management had $26.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management also initiated a $8.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and John Horseman’s Horseman Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND). We will take a look at Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF), and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble LGND’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GNTX 27 312500 1
MUR 23 363595 0
FAF 33 620242 7
LAZ 17 468779 0
Average 25 441279 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $441 million. That figure was $544 million in LGND’s case. First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard FAF might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)?Do Hedge Funds Love Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)?Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Fastenal Company (FAST)?Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)Incandescent Capital Gives Its View on Heritage Insurance

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Oaktree Capital Management, CBA Florida Inc (CBAI), GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP), FitLife Brands Inc (FTLF), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Israel Englander, Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD), Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (TLF), Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG), and More Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND): David M. Knott of Dorset Management Resigned from the Board Is Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) A Good Stock To Buy? Dorset Management Made a Bundle By Betting on Biotech and Energy; More Profits to Come? Apple Inc. (AAPL), Google Inc (GOOG), Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND): Blue Clay Capital’s Picks Destroyed Index Funds The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.