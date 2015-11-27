Laughing Water Capital Q2 Investor Letter

"I have no idea what the market will do in the coming months or quarters. As always, there are reasons to be negative in the near term. The possibility of trade wars and the coming mid-term elections will likely contribute to volatility. That being said, it is often difficult for the market to reflect negative news when so many people are anticipating it, and the market may continue to march higher...
Premium content is only available for Insider Monkey members.
Signup for FREE or Login to read the full article.