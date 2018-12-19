Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 19, 2018 at 9:46 am by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It was a rough fourth quarter for many hedge funds, which were naturally unable to overcome the big dip in the broad market, as the S&P 500 fell by about 7% during October and average hedge fund losing about 3%. The Russell 2000, composed of smaller companies, performed even worse, trailing the S&P by about 4 percentage points during the first half of Q4, as investors fled less-known quantities for safe havens. This was the case with hedge funds, who we heard were pulling money from the market amid the volatility, which included money from small-cap stocks, which they invest in at a higher rate than other investors. This action contributed to the greater decline in these stocks during the tumultuous period. We will study how this market volatility affected their sentiment towards Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the quarter below.

Is Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) a sound investment today? Hedge funds are selling. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were trimmed by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that LNTH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

We’re going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH).

How have hedgies been trading Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -6% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LNTH over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds LNTH Positions

The largest stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $15.5 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Tamarack Capital Management with a $14.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, Raging Capital Management, and Royce & Associates.

Because Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) has witnessed a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there lies a certain “tier” of fund managers who were dropping their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management said goodbye to the largest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth close to $1.1 million in stock. Dmitry Balyasny’s fund, Balyasny Asset Management, also cut its stock, about $0.3 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Independent Bank Corporation(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP), Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH), TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI), and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble LNTH’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IBCP 10 67693 0
BH 7 43738 0
TTI 18 28620 4
AUPH 6 24047 -2
Average 10.25 41025 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $41 million. That figure was $65 million in LNTH’s case. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard TTI might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)Is Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Lantheus Holdings, Aurinia, Whiting, Oasis, and More: What is Going on With These Five Falling Stocks? Hedge Funds Are Buying Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) This Fund Dumped Apple, Replaced It With Skechers USA, Lantheus Holdings, and More Biotech Movers: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Why Tesla, Chesapeake, and 3 Other Companies Are in the Spotlight Today Hedge Funds Are Dumping Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) 10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.