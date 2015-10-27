Lakewood Capital Management’s Latest Moves

Lakewood Capital Management is an NYC-based hedge fund sponsor that was founded back in 2007 by Anthony Bozza. The fund utilized long/short investment strategy covering a variety of industries. As of the end of July 2017, Lakewood Capital Management has around $4.27 billion in asset under management on a discretionary basis. Before launching is own investment management firm, Mr. Anthony Bozza sharpened his investment skills at SAB Capital Management, Gleacher & Co. and KKR. H earned a BS summa cum laude in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School. In this article, we are going to highlight the most important investment moves the fund had made in Q1 2019.

At the end of the quarter, Lakewood Capital Management’s portfolio counted 36 long positions and it carried a value of $3.57 billion. During the quarter the fund initiated 5 new positions, among which were Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL), Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT), Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS), and Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). It also boosted its stakes in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Out of 9 exited positions the top ones included D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY), and Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS). The top positions that were lowered during the quarter were Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK), and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

