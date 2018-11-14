Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Jeffrey Talpins’ Top Stock Picks

Published on December 5, 2018 at 12:43 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

If you are looking for the best ideas for your portfolio you may want to consider some of Jeffrey Talpins’ third quarter top stock picks. For those of you who never heard of Jeffrey Talpins, we’ll provide some basic background. He is the founder and portfolio manager of one of the biggest hedge funds that apply global macro investing strategy, Element Capital Management. In 2017, Jeffrey Talpins earned his place among one of the highest earning hedge fund managers, according to Forbes;  more details about his fund’s investment strategy and returns you can find in our article Element Capital Management Return, AUM, and Holdings. Prior to starting his own investment management firm, Jeffrey Taplins sharpened his investment wisdom as a Head Trader at Citigroup’s Fixed Income Options franchise, and at the Mortgage Backed Securities Department at Goldman Sachs.

The Wall Street Journal recently wrote about Jeffrey Talpins in the article called Jeffrey Talpins Is the Hedge-Fund King You’ve Never Heard Of, naming him “the hottest investor on Wall Street”. In this article, writers Gregory Zuckerman and Rachael Levy pose an interesting concept, by which Jeffrey Talpins can expect some challenging times. This is based upon the idea that the more his fund grows, the tougher will be for it to continue to outperform the market. And, his fund has grown quite a lot, managing around $6 billion assets as of last year, and what’s more, it has set high prerequisites to its investors – $50 million minimum investment. To make things even more interesting it is also charging its investors much more than the average fund  “with one share class levying a 2.5% annual management fee along with a 25% performance fee, according to Element marketing documents”. In contrast, the average fund charges a 17% performance fee, and a 1.4% annual management fee.  Of course, the average fund doesn’t come close to the Element Capital Management’s performance, which brought back 26.8% through October and reported an average return of almost 21% since its inception, not counting a single down year.

Jeffrey Talpins’ Top Stock Picks

Jeffrey Talpins, a hedge fund manager who doesn’t like exposure, and who is often regarded as a math genius hooked on his business, made a fantastic investment move last year – “In late winter of 2017, for example, Mr. Talpins anticipated that Congress would pass a corporate-tax deal. Element loaded up on options on the S&P 500, a move that cost the fund for much of the year, but led to huge gains when the deal came together and stocks climbed.”

Now it’s time to count its top 5 stock picks from the third quarter ended on September 30.

5. Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

The fifth largest addition to the Element Capital Management’s equity portfolio during the third quarter was one of the biggest medical device companies Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT). The fund purchased its 492,970 outstanding shares, making an investment worth around $48.49 million. Smart money investors from Insider Monkey’s database are also becoming more bullish on the stock, with the number of hedge fund long the stock climbing in the third quarter to 53 from 35 in the previous quarter.

On the next page you can read about the rest of Element Capital Management’s top stock picks in the third quarter.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock...Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)Is Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Jeffrey Vinik, Ray Dalio, Dmitry Balyasny...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Jeffrey Vinik, Ray Dalio, Dmitry Balyasny, Coty Inc (COTY), Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: George Soros, Paulson & Co., AbbVie Inc (ABBV), Seagate Technology PLC (STX), Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS), and More MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Is Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Edward Lampert, Daniel Loeb, Brenham Capital, Walmart Inc (WMT), PureBase Corp (PUBC), Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Paulson & Co., Point72 Asset Management, Acer Therapeutics Inc (ACER), Contango Oil & Gas (MCF), and More Hedge Funds Were 600% Overweight This Stock Right Before The Merger Announcement 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.