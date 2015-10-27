Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Jana Partners’ Latest Moves

Published on May 24, 2019 at 2:25 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Jana Partners is a New York-based value-oriented and event-driven hedge fund that was launched 18 years ago by Barry Rosenstein. Prior to founding his own investment management firm, Barry Rosenstein honed his investment acumen at private equity fund Sagaponack Partners, at Genesis Merchant Group’s Investment and Merchant Banking Group, which he founded as well. Barry Rosenstein also at Reatta Partners where he was a managing partner, while the beginnings of his investment career were at Merrill Lynch and Plaza Securities Corp. He earned an MBA and a CPA in Business from Wharton. Jana Partners’ Investment Philosophy is known by the maxim – “Ignore the crowd”. In this article, we are going to present the fund’s latest investment moves.

Barry Rosenstein - Jana Partners

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 103%, beating the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 38 percentage points (see the details here). Our best performing hedge funds strategy also returned 26.4% year-to-date and outperformed the S&P 500 Index by nearly 12 percentage points. We take a closer look at hedge funds like Jana Partners in order to identify their best and worst ideas.

On March 31st, 2019, Jana Partners’ portfolio was valued at $1.05 billion, down by  52.05% from the previous quarter when it carried a value of $2.19 billion. Its very concentrated portfolio had only 9 long holdings at the end of the first quarter of 2019, during which it hasn’t added new position but it did drop 22. The top exists include Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), and Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Its holdings that were reduced counted  Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS), Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF), Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN).In the first three months of 2019, the fund raised its stakes in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (NYSE:SPY).

Disclosure: None.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

 

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Kyle Bass, ValueAct Capital...Why These Stocks Are On The Move30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mariner Investment Group, BlueMountain...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, George Soros, Nelson Peltz...The Tech Cold War Begins: How Big Tech is Affected

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, Kyle Bass, ValueAct Capital, Darsana Capital Partners, Armour Residential Reit Inc (ARR), Evolus Inc (EOLS), and More 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019 Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mariner Investment Group, BlueMountain Capital, Bunge Ltd (BG), StarTek, Inc. (SRT), Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, George Soros, Nelson Peltz, Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC), Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Fir Tree Partners, Magnetar Capital, Coatue Management, Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA), 3M Company (MMM), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Tiger Global Management, Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (PBHC), Symantec Corporation (SYMC), Simon Property Group Inc (SPG), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Glenview Capital, Cambridge Square Capital, Och-Ziff Capital Management, American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN), Infinera Corp (INFN), and More 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.