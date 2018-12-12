Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 12, 2018 at 12:13 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) a good equity to bet on right now? We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It’s not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to find the latest market-moving information.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was in 26 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. JACK investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with JACK holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that jack isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Izzy Englander of MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a peek at the new hedge fund action surrounding Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

What have hedge funds been doing with Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 18% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 29 hedge funds with a bullish position in JACK at the beginning of this year. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with JACK Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Barry Rosenstein’s JANA Partners has the largest position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), worth close to $145.5 million, accounting for 4.4% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Israel Englander of Millennium Management, with a $53.7 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other members of the smart money that are bullish contain Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Matthew Knauer and Mina Faltas’s Nokota Management and Michael Doheny’s Freshford Capital Management.

Consequently, key money managers have jumped into Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) headfirst. Blue Mountain Capital, managed by Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow, initiated the largest position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Blue Mountain Capital had $2.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Clifton S. Robbins’s Blue Harbour Group also made a $2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new JACK positions are Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, and George Zweig, Shane Haas and Ravi Chander’s Signition LP.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). We will take a look at Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), B2Gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG), and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to JACK’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TRMK 11 32436 1
ARNA 25 411535 2
BTG 14 65025 2
CBM 17 46892 2
Average 16.75 138972 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $139 million. That figure was $480 million in JACK’s case. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Fastenal Company (FAST)?Incandescent Capital Gives Its View on Heritage InsuranceDo Hedge Funds Love Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)?Hedge Funds Are Buying CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)Is Customers Bancorp (CUBI) A Good Stock To Buy?Do Hedge Funds Love Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Muscle Maker Grill: Fast Casual Chain That Has Lots of Potential Despite Industry Slowdown 32 Major Stories That You Should Read From the World of Finance Today 16 Healthiest Fast Food Menu Items and Restaurants: Should You Invest Healthful? Moe’s vs Chipotle vs Qdoba & Others: Where People Are Eating? The 5 Creepiest Spokesmen Ever: What Were These Companies Thinking? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) A Closer Look At Tiger Legatus Capital’s Top Moves: AMAYA (AYA), Danaher Corporation (DHR) & Others The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.