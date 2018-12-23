Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 23, 2018 at 9:26 pm by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“Market conditions are changing. The continued rise in interest rates suggests we are in the early stages of a bond bear market, which could intensify as central banks withdraw liquidity. The receding tide of liquidity will start to reveal more rocks beyond what has been exposed in emerging markets so far, and the value of a value discipline will be in avoiding the biggest capital-destroying rocks. If a rock emerges on the crowded shore of U.S. momentum, it could result in a major liquidity challenge, as momentum is often most intense on the downside as a crowded trade reverses. So investors are facing a large potential trade-off right now: continue to bet on the current dominance of momentum and the S&P 500, or bet on change and take an active value bet in names with attractive value and optionality, but with negative momentum,” said Clearbridge Investments in its market commentary. We aren’t sure whether long-term interest rates will top 5% and value stocks outperform growth, but we follow hedge fund investor letters to understand where the markets and stocks might be going. This article will lay out and discuss the hedge fund and institutional investor sentiment towards Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK).

Is Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) undervalued? Hedge funds are becoming less hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund positions decreased by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that WBK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are tons of metrics market participants can use to grade their holdings. Some of the most under-the-radar metrics are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a solid amount (see the details here).

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s take a peek at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK).

How have hedgies been trading Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -14% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 5 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in WBK heading into this year. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds With WBK Positions

The largest stake in Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $25.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by LMR Partners with a $13.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Arrowstreet Capital, and Fisher Asset Management.

Because Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has witnessed a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of funds that slashed their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management said goodbye to the biggest stake of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $0.5 million in stock. John Overdeck and David Siegel’s fund, Two Sigma Advisors, also sold off its stock, about $0.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) but similarly valued. We will take a look at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET), and Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW). This group of stocks’ market values match WBK’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KHC 37 19059495 10
SYK 44 855103 6
AET 79 11792566 10
SCHW 53 3520233 13
Average 53.25 8806849 9.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 53.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $8.81 billion. That figure was $42 million in WBK’s case. Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is the least popular one with only 37 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) is even less popular than KHC. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreFutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (SAN) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (HBC) Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (ITUB) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Banco Latinoamericano Comerc Exterior SA (BLX), Credit Suisse Group AG (ADR) (CS): Foreign Money Center Banks and Minting Your Fortune Should You Buy Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (SAN)? Is HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (HBC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (ITUB) 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.