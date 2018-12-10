Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on December 10, 2018 at 11:56 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend hours of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don’t always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 30 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to gather more data points.

At the moment there are a multitude of signals stock traders use to analyze their holdings. Two of the most useful signals are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a solid margin (see the details here).

D. E. Shaw

We’re going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

What does the smart money think about Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, representing no change from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 29 hedge funds with a bullish position in W at the beginning of this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

W_dec2018

Among these funds, D E Shaw held the most valuable stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), which was worth $239 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $226.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Light Street Capital, Two Sigma Advisors, and Adage Capital Management were also bullish on Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has witnessed a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there is a sect of hedgies that decided to sell off their positions entirely in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Howard Marks’s Oaktree Capital Management cut the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at about $18.7 million in stock, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $11.6 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W). We will take a look at Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL), and AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to W’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GRMN 27 306746 2
SYMC 33 1466884 8
ODFL 24 253269 4
AEG 7 45622 3
Average 22.75 518130 4.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $518 million. That figure was $1.55 billion in W’s case. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand AEGON N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard SYMC might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Avoid Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)?Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Raytheon Company (RTN) Anymore

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Market Movers Today: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL), Rovio Entertainment Oyj (ROVVF), Wayfair Inc (W), and More Hedge Funds Are Buying Wayfair Inc (W) Is The Party Over for These Growth Stocks? Do Hedge Funds Love Wayfair Inc (W)? Five Top Stock Picks of Quality Growth Stock Investor Weatherbie Capital Why are These Stocks Trending Today? Is Wayfair Inc (W) a ‘Buy’ as It Reports Narrower Than Expected Loss For Q2? The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.