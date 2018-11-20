Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on November 30, 2018 at 1:53 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The fourth quarter was a rough one for most investors, as fears of a rising interest rate environment in the U.S, a trade war with China, and a more or less stagnant Europe, weighed heavily on the minds of investors. Both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 sank as a result, with the Russell 2000, which is composed of smaller companies, being hit especially hard. This was primarily due to hedge funds, which are big supporters of small-cap stocks, pulling some of their capital out of the volatile markets during this time. Let’s look at how this market volatility affected the sentiment of hedge funds towards Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC), and what that likely means for the prospects of the company and its stock.

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money recently. The company was in 22 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018, down from 28 hedge funds at the end of the previous quarter. With 22 shareholder in Insider Monkey’s database, Visteon Corp wasn’t even close to be considered as one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds in Q3 of 2018.

Visteon Corporation, which supplies electronic components to automakers, reported lower-than-expected earnings in the second quarter and reduced its guidance due to weakness in both the North American and European automobile markets. The stock also reacted to trade concerns and negative trends in Chinese auto sales.” – as reported in First Eagle Fund of America’s Q3 Commentary.

At the moment there are many metrics shareholders have at their disposal to size up their stock investments. Some of the less utilized metrics are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best investment managers can trounce the broader indices by a healthy amount (see the details here).

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Let’s analyze the latest hedge fund action regarding Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

How are hedge funds trading Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a drop of 21% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in VC over the last 13 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

VC_nov2018

The largest stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) was held by Iridian Asset Management, which reported holding $210.9 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by AQR Capital Management with a $35.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Private Capital Management, Point72 Asset Management, and GAMCO Investors.

Due to the fact that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) has witnessed falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there exists a select few money managers who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dropped the largest position of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $23.8 million in stock. Robert B. Gillam’s fund, McKinley Capital Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $14.2 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 6 funds last quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) but similarly valued. We will take a look at argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW), First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK), and Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). This group of stocks’ market caps match VC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ARGX 34 612491 11
DSW 27 277884 4
FIBK 12 64678 1
OII 12 226349 -5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $295 million. That figure was $354 million in VC’s case. argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ARGX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Forest City Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:FCEA) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG)Do Hedge Funds Love Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)?Is California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) a Good Stock to Buy?Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Hedge Funds Were 600% Overweight This Stock Right Before The Merger Announcement...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Visteon Corp (VC) A Good Stock To Buy? Travelport (TVPT), Visteon (VC) Drive Stellar Q3 Gains for This Hedge Fund Visteon Corp (VC): Iridian Asset Management Reports 10.2% Stake Hedge Funds Are Betting on These Five Capital Goods Stocks What Do Hedge Funds Think of Visteon Corp (VC)? Five Top Stock Ideas For Q4 From Tipp Hill Capital Top Plays Carry Mark Kingdon’s Picks To Strong Q2 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.