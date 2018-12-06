Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Unit Corporation (UNT) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 29, 2019 at 8:21 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that’s not because they are bad at investing. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. Hedge funds underperform because they are hedged. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 12.1% in the first 5 months of this year through May 30th (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 18.7% during the same 5-month period. An average long/short hedge fund returned only a fraction of this due to the hedges they implement and the large fees they charge. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that investors can outperform the market by imitating hedge funds’ stock picks rather than directly investing in hedge funds. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT).

Is Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) a superb stock to buy now? Money managers are getting less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions fell by 5 lately. Our calculations also showed that UNT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. UNT was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with UNT positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP

Let’s take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT).

What does smart money think about Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -33% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in UNT over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

UNT_jun2019

Among these funds, Marshall Wace LLP held the most valuable stake in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), which was worth $7.1 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Royce & Associates which amassed $2 million worth of shares. Moreover, D E Shaw, Millennium Management, and Arrowstreet Capital were also bullish on Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has witnessed declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there exists a select few hedge funds who were dropping their positions entirely in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Phil Frohlich’s Prescott Group Capital Management cut the largest investment of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $1.2 million in stock. Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s fund, Algert Coldiron Investors, also said goodbye to its stock, about $1.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 5 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL), Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble UNT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DKL 1 3067 -1
RCKT 13 212219 -1
RGS 15 293013 3
CBAY 29 407226 2
Average 14.5 228881 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $229 million. That figure was $15 million in UNT’s case. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately UNT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); UNT investors were disappointed as the stock returned -40.8% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Unit Corporation (UNT) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, BlueMountain Capital, Maverick Capital, ESL Investments, Morgan Stanley (MS), Unit Corporation (UNT), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Seth Klarman, GTT Communications Inc (GTT), Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN), Unit Co. (UNT), and More 37 Major Stories Summarizing What’s Happening In The Financial Markets Today Do Hedge Funds Love Unit Corporation (UNT)? Do Hedge Funds Love Unit Corporation (UNT)? 5 Power-Packed Energy Stock Picks From Prescott Group 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.