Is The Chemours Company (CC) A Good Stock To Buy?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the third quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 31 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Apartment Investment and Management Co. (NYSE:AIV), Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), and W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) to gather more data points.

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 31 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 29 hedge funds with a bullish position in CC at the beginning of this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, David Cohen and Harold Levy’s Iridian Asset Management has the biggest position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), worth close to $371.5 million, accounting for 3.7% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is AQR Capital Management, led by Cliff Asness, holding a $83.9 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish comprise Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Due to the fact that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has experienced declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, we can see that there were a few money managers who were dropping their entire stakes in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Louis Navellier’s Navellier & Associates dropped the biggest investment of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $3.2 million in stock. George Hall’s fund, Clinton Group, also sold off its stock, about $3.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Apartment Investment and Management Co. (NYSE:AIV), Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER), W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC), and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to CC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position AIV 18 640826 -2 TER 25 524936 0 WPC 10 23000 -4 XRX 37 1216394 0

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $601 million. That figure was $792 million in CC’s case. Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard XRX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

