Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on June 23, 2019 at 3:50 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We can judge whether The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into their best ideas. While not all of these picks will be winners, our research shows that these picks historically outperformed the market when we factor in known risk factors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has seen a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. NTB was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with NTB holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ntb isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Paul Marshall Marshall Wace

Paul Marshall of Marshall Wace

Let’s take a gander at the key hedge fund action encompassing The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

How are hedge funds trading The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -6% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NTB a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with NTB Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Southpoint Capital Advisors, managed by John Smith Clark, holds the largest position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB). Southpoint Capital Advisors has a $72 million position in the stock, comprising 3.1% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Two Sigma Advisors, managed by John Overdeck and David Siegel, which holds a $12.7 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism comprise Chuck Royce’s Royce & Associates, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP.

Because The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has witnessed declining sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of money managers that slashed their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management sold off the largest stake of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $2.2 million in stock. Minhua Zhang’s fund, Weld Capital Management, also sold off its stock, about $1.5 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) but similarly valued. These stocks are Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC), Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR), Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI), and United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to NTB’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ROIC 8 57661 -2
OTTR 10 72052 -2
AGI 12 136451 1
UCBI 15 54356 1
Average 11.25 80130 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $80 million. That figure was $128 million in NTB’s case. United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately NTB wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on NTB were disappointed as the stock returned 3.5% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brink’s Company (BCO)Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds...Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI)Were Hedge Funds Right About Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)?Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NTB) Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB): How Smart Money Traded the Stock Following Its IPO 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.